'AITA for telling my husband we can get a new babysitter if he finds a better one for the same price?'

It’s all manageable and she still knows and loves our kids and she’s very affordable. The final straw for my husband was when Amelia told us that she had recently been diagnosed with autism and that she thinks our 8 year old should get an assessment, as they are exactly alike.

I never would’ve known Amelia is autistic but I’m definitely willing to get an assessment. My husband saw it as rude and thinks she shouldn’t have brought it up unless we asked. He thinks it’s time to get a new sitter so I told him we can get a new sitter if he can find someone just as good as Amelia for the same rate as her.