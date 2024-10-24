'AITA for telling my husband I won’t be going to his birthday since he asked if I would leave early?'

"AITA for telling my husband I won’t be going to his birthday dinner since he asked if I would leave early anyway?"

For context, I will be 38 weeks pregnant on my husband’s birthday this year. The previous week, I reluctantly allowed his sister to pick my daughter up from school so she could spend the day with her and his parents (she does half days still).

I say reluctantly because they have continuously crossed parental boundaries in the past, but that’s a different story. It had been a while, and she loves them and I truly want them to have a relationship, so I gave it another go. Anyway, my husband and I went to pick her up at his parents and while there, his sister asked what he was doing for his birthday coming up.