'AITA for telling my husband's cousin she shouldn't have thrown a gender reveal party?'

My husband is completely on my side, as is my brother-in-law. As much as I don't think I was wrong to stand my ground, I do recognize that her feelings towards her baby are none of my business. I was both frustrated and exhausted at the time, and I know I would have reacted differently otherwise. AITA?

Trevena_Ice said:

NTA. And Lena is really an TA to her child. The poor boy. Being hated by his mother because of his gender. Yes Lena could have been disapointed at her reveal - but by now she should be over it. She sounds childish. And I'm worried about the little boy, if he will ever feel love or if he will always be the boy who ruined Lena's change to have a first born daugther. Celebrate your baby shower the way you want and kick Lena out. As you don't need this kind of negativity around for your celebration.