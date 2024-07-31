'AITA for telling my husband's ex that I must have been the favorite GF since he married me?'

NTA. Sounds like you tried to lightly play off her odd remark and instead of laughing and moving on she turned it into a whole thing. It was a really awkward thing for her to say and your response should have given her a chance to realize she had put her foot in her mouth. I’d just try to move on and not worry about it anymore.

Winterfront1431 wrote:

This is why you don't stay In contact with exs.

She is jealous bitter and immature, not you. Who says that to someone they dated in front of their wife? Pathetic.