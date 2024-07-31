'AITA for telling my husband's ex that I must have been the favorite GF since he married me?'

Okay, so my 40sF husband 40sM have been off and on since we were 12, broke up at 22, took a 17 year break and got together 3 years ago and have been married for a little over 2. He spent almost 3 years with an ex and they broke up about 10years ago.
The ex, who I will call Patty, and my husband Doug broke up on good terms and she will reach out here and there to say happy birthday, merry Christmas and she reached out when she heard we were getting married and gave us her congratulations.
Saturday night we went to the local bar and she happened to be there and we all sat together drinking, talking and just hanging out. I was 3 jack and Cokes in and I can not remember how it got brought up but Patty at one point said "Well at least I will always be your favorite girlfriend." I laughed and said "Wouldn't I be his favorite girlfriend since I'm the one he married?"
She stopped smiling and just looked at me. She finished her drink and let not long after that. Last night Doug got a long message from Patty saying she was really shocked at how jealous, immature, Petty and mean I am given my age and that I should be more secure in our marriage and in myself and that it's okay for Doug to care about others besides just me.
She also told him how much him telling her she was his favorite girlfriend all those years ago had always meant to her and can't understand why I had to s-t on it. Doug told her he was sorry what I said upset her but that I was just saying a fact, I was the favorite girlfriend and that's a huge reason he married me.
She sent back another long text saying I just think I'm better than her because Doug had a very firm stand that he would never marry, he didn't care if he had a gun to his head it wouldn't happen. When we reconnected this time he asked me to marry him after a month and we married after 8 and a half months.
Doug told her that it wasn't true,I don't think I'm better than anyone and said again he was sorry she was hurt but that I said nothing wrong, told her the things she was saying about me aren't true and to be er speak about me like that again. I truly never in a million years would want to hurt anyone's feelings. I said I was his favorite because I feel like you marry your favorite person don't you?
Why would you marry someone who isn't your favorite? So am I the AH here? Doug told me it's not in anyway on me that she got hurt. My best friend said that I didn't say anything that wasn't true and thinks maybe Patty is going through some stuff or just went through a break up and is just taking it out on me.
Public-Map8515 wrote:
Methinks that the lady might be carrying a torch for your husband.
OP responded:
I wondered that myself. But every time she has sent my husband anything he's showed me and it's only like a sentence, he will respond and that's it.
sleek-black-cat wrote:
NTA. You did nothing that wasn’t true. I just want to point out that Doug is the real MVP here. He could have take her side, or gone neutral, or simply asked you to apologize to Patty for the sake of the friendship or whatever.
I’m just in awe that he defended you and stuck to his guns when Patty continued to argue. He showed her he loves and prefers you. Good for him! I’ve read so many stories in which the man takes the ex’s side it’s sickening.
OP responded:
I'm very lucky when it comes to him. He always has my back no matter what.
tell-it-str8t wrote:
NTA. She's going through something alright-accepting the fact that you broke her delusion that although he was marrying you, she was still his favorite.
Maleficent-leek2943 wrote:
NTA. It’s weird that she said it at all, and even weirder that she made such a huge deal about it when corrected. Like what did she expect, for him to say that yes, she is in fact his favorite of all the people he ever dated? To what end?
Tikala wrote:
NTA. Sounds like you tried to lightly play off her odd remark and instead of laughing and moving on she turned it into a whole thing. It was a really awkward thing for her to say and your response should have given her a chance to realize she had put her foot in her mouth. I’d just try to move on and not worry about it anymore.
Winterfront1431 wrote:
This is why you don't stay In contact with exs.
She is jealous bitter and immature, not you. Who says that to someone they dated in front of their wife? Pathetic.
She was a tiny blip in your life long story, she seems insecure and expected to be Dougs number one.
Sad sad woman. He needs to cut her off.
youmustb3jokin wrote:
No offense but why do you care. She started the jab with the declaration that she was “his favorite girlfriend” in front of his wife/former girlfriend. Her hurt feelings don’t supersede your hurt feelings, which she started first. She’s playing a game.
She’s villainizing you in the hopes to get your man to get mad at you and take her side proving that she wins. News flash: it is a petty and jealous induced tactic. Tell her to grab her crayons and go to the nearest preschool to play. Do not feel bad for sticking up for yourself.
OP responded:
I don't really know other than I guess the people pleaser part of my brain doesn't like knowing I hurt someone's feelings even if I wasn't at fault. But the other half says it was completely her fault all the way around and that anyone would have said to her the same thing I did.
RedneckDebutante wrote:
The ex tried to stake her claim on your husband and is embarrassed you set her straight lol. Nice job! I bet her face was priceless.
OP responded:
She just looked at me and blinked a lot.