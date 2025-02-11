'AITA for telling my ill dad to stop asking me to visit him in the hospital? I'm drained from my kids.'

I expected such with her age, but it was insane to me how even yet still she would ask me to have more. My dad has been in the hospital twice now this year for complications from congestive heart failure. My eldest is 3 and my youngest is 16 months. I am able only to see my dad for a short while in the hospital. They call me everyday to ask if I’m coming to see them.

My mom sent me a text today in the middle of my work meetings saying “your dad is asking for you.” I’ve been so exhausted from just raising kids, dealing with issues with my husband, work, cleaning house, potty training, etc. I saw the text and called her and said “why did you send the text?”