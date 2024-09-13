'AITA for telling my ILs they shouldn't blame me for facing backlash in my hometown? They ignored my warnings.'

"AITA for telling my ILs they shouldn't blame me when they ignored my friendly warnings?"

My ILs moved back in June. They had been planning this move for several months and had their house up on the market before they told my husband (24m) and me (23f). They had mentioned the name of a small town they liked and were considering their #1 choice of location. I know the place well because it's my home town. And I fled right as I was turning 17 and never went back there.

There are zero happy memories of my home town for me. I was raised in one of "those" families. The ones that are the talk of everyone in town for all the wrong reasons. I'm the only member of my family (dad, mom, brother) who did not get locked up or get in trouble with the law. But people still hated me because of who my family was. Growing up there was hell.