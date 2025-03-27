'AITA for telling my kids' mom that her husband can’t have the kids while she’s deployed?'

Tag line says it all! But here’s some context. I (36m) have 2 kids with my ex, 9 and 11. We’ve been divorced for 3+ years and she remarried 2+ years ago. We have legit 50/50 custody and split everything down the middle pretty well. We have built a good routine for co parenting and things have been smooth for the last few years without any hostility.
If ever a time in the past where she had to leave for work she would ask me to watch them full time in her absence which I always do, happily. A few weeks ago she found out she’s deploying for 6 months overseas and asked if while she was gone her husband could kept the same routine 50/50. I said no, that I had assumed I would have full responsibility of them.
This upset them and it’s been a huge discussion ever since. She says I’m not thinking of the kids, their stability, their happiness. I argue that I disagree and that what parent wouldn’t want the opportunity to have them full again even if for a temporary time. I tried to explain that just because they are with me that I won’t cut their other lives out completely.
They don’t want to hear it. The husband tries to make demands, every solution I’ve come up with doesn’t work for him and I clearly the bad guy to them. I want to add that our custody agreement even states I get them if she deploys and we live in California. So even though I don’t think I’m in the wrong here, AITA?
EDIT: I want to clarify the biggest question that seems to be asked and the reason some feel I am TA. I have not told my kids about their mother deploying. I do not feel this is my position to. She will tell them when she is ready and I am respecting that. Of course I want to talk to my children about this and see what they think. I am trying my best to think of their stability, needs, and best interest.
EDIT 2: both my children are boys, because it’s also been asked a thousand times.
Independent_Prior612 wrote:
Family law legal assistant here. Not a lawyer. Not your lawyer. The following is merely my personal opinion. Legally, NTA based on what you have said the decree states. I’m curious where this is originating from. Does mom want it? Does step dad want it? Or do the kids want it and mom is playing bad guy to protect them from feeling like they are hurting your feelings?
If step dad wants it, it could be him making a power play in their marriage. But legally he has no standing and therefore needs to shut up and sit down. If mom wants it, it makes the most sense for her to petition the court to modify the custody order. Just to protect everyone by having it enforceable in writing.
Except that some provisions would need to be made for him to have legal powers in case something happens while they’re in his care. If the kids want it, I think you need to figure that out, and I strongly encourage you to make it clear to them they are not hurting you by asking.
Whatever the case, please make sure that any given adult’s “rights to the children” are balanced with the NEEDS of the children. From what I have seen in my experience, the two aren’t always synonymous and the latter is easily forgotten. (Not an accusation against anyone in your story. I’m just saying.)
OP responded:
100% believe step dad wants it. He has got in my face over the matter and stated that his role will not be reduced in mother’s absence. It doesn’t matter how many times I say you can still see them, anything less than what he feels ‘entitled’ too is unacceptable for him. I want to also mention. He has a son of his own that he sees one month out of the year for the summer.
I had mentioned my kids could spend time with him when he was around but he told me that he wasn’t sure if that worked for him because of his work schedule. He doesn’t know if he can have his kid for a full summer yet somehow can manage to support mine? Sort of a red flag there for me from a stability standpoint.
Someoneyoudontknow70 wrote:
INFO - The custody agreement is with your wife, not her husband, so you're legally within your rights to keep 100% custody of the kids while she's gone. That having been said, how do your kids feel about this?
They're the ones who should judge whether you're TA or not in this situation. Will they be happy that you're ripping them away from their friends and belongings for six months just to spite your ex's husband?
OP responded:
That’s the thing, I’m not doing it to be mean or spite him. I want that time with my kids. I even offered visitation and stuff. Like I’m not saying guy is out of their lives, just that the live with me under my care.
Maleficent_Tailor wrote:
As a mom, I probably would not expect 50\50 time for my husband if I was not around. But you should give them some time over there if they want to go. That is literally their home too, and they might get home sick. Give the step-dad a weekend or after school.
Again IF THE KIDS WANT. If the kids don’t ask about going over there then I wouldn’t bring it up. However, if mom and stepdad have built a good family dynamic the kids will miss stepdad just as much as they miss mom, so I would not want to take 2 parental figures away.
OP responded:
I offered way more than that at one point and was threatened, told it wasn’t good enough, and that I would see them in court (from the step dad).
Moew9754 wrote:
NTA. In my opinion, OP's kids are just a bit too young to have an opinion on this. They have a custody agreement in place that gives the natural father 100% custody if the mother is deployed. This is what should happen.
I'm sure the children have some sort of relationship with the stepfather, but to be honest, I would not be comfortable allowing a person who has only been in my children's lives for a couple of years have equal parenting time with my children during the total absence of their other parent.
I'm sorry, that's just not something I'd be willing to risk. If the children were older/teens or if the ex and her spouse had been married longer, probably. Just because they've lived in a home with this man while their mother was present doesn't necessarily mean he's trustworthy.
It doesn't mean he isn't, but I don't think I could blindly trust anyone that much when it's sometimes your own family of origin who perpetrate ab#se and crimes against members of the family. This man isn't a someone that OP has known long enough to trust and in his position, I wouldn't either.
If the worst should happen to his ex wife during this deployment, stepfather's 'rights' would likely be a non-starter in court due to the length of time he's been part of their lives. Oh, he might get some visitation, but that's about it. OP has offered that, but that's not good enough?? I find the stepfather's insistence to be off putting, as well.