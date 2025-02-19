'AITA for telling my MIL she can't see her grandchild they're until at least 6-months-old?'

She wasn't seeing her granddaughter as often as she wanted so she threw out toys she bought for her, sent back photos we sent of her, I could go on and on. I don't want to deal with it again and my husband REALLY doesn't want to deal with it again. We kept my current pregnancy private-ish until I was 6 months along.

During a discussion with my MIL last night she told us she would be staying in town around my due date to "help out." We tried to politely decline but she was not taking the hint so eventually we just told her flat out we didn't want her around until baby was a bit older (atleast 6 months old) because we don't want any extra stress.