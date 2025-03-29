'AITA for telling my MIL she’s lost her privileges to be at any further of my children’s births?' UPDATED 2X

I walk in and say something along the lines of “Oh I can help with that” and my MIL looks me up and down and snaps “Oh because you know SOOO much about this”. My wife snapped at her that I quite literally use them daily, and my MIL stormed out of the room.

Anyway, that’s just a taste of the essentially daily and nightly torment we went through for a month with her MIL during the first kid. We haven’t told her this yet, but we plan on having INCREDIBLY strict guidelines for the next two kids we plan on having.

She’s only allowed to visit us for the first 3 days following the birth, she cannot stay at our house, and any sideways comments or “woe-is-me” moments will result in her being kicked out.