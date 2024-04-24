'AITA for telling my MIL to get out of my house after she traveled 3 hours to come visit?'

Well, my MIL says something to the affect of "come on, up you go, I didn't travel down here for nothing" and starts pulling the blanket off me. So I snapped and said "yes you did travel down here for nothing because me and my daughter are not going to get out of bed for an unannounced guest. Get out, now." My husband just looked embarrassed and told his mom "let's go" and pulled her out of the room as she was b$tching about respect and whatever else. I heard the front door slam. I went back to sleep.