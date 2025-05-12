'AITA for telling my mom I did not want her there when I got home from deployment?' UPDATED 4X

She then went back to messaging me, and told me that my wife said she would prefer my mother’s help in taking care of me. Then she texted my wife that I said I preferred she took care of me. The messages to me then changed to saying that my wife actually wanted to go home during this time to visit friends, so her coming to take care of me while my wife already planned to be gone would work perfectly.

And her messages to my wife said that I wanted only my mother to take care of me, and that I thought my wife should have fun and see friends back home. My wife responded with “I don’t think that’s true.” And then she reblocked my mother.