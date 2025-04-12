'AITA for telling my mom I’ll never forgive her if she ruins my adoption?'

When I started middle school she started taking me to get my nails done with her so now we do that every other Saturday and at least once a month (sometimes more during summers or school breaks) we get to visit her condo in the mountains.

There’s a little beach and the past couple years she’s been letting me hang out with my friends or alone by the beach or downtown or at the pool or wherever as long as I keep my location on my phone and I’m home by the time it gets dark.