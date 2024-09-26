'AITA for telling my mom the real reason none of her five boys have given her grandkids?'

I continued: "It scares me that I could possibly wake up one day and think differently. That I could wake up tell my kids to pack their s-t I’m taking you to grandmas where you’re going to live from now on even though your father and I are perfectly capable of taking care of you.”

She cried...a lot. But I couldn’t take the where are my grand kids conversation any more. I could not listen to her bring that up one more time. I did feel terrible and we haven’t talked in like two weeks. I’m not sure what to think.

The internet had OP's back.

Buttered-Crumpet09 wrote: