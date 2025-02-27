'AITA for telling my mother if she brings up my hair again, I will go NC with her.' UPDATED

They are two of the most wonderful people in the entire world. My husband has put his foot down that Mom is not allowed back to the house until she has formally apologized to my son and myself, willingly becoming "the bad guy." My son was pretty upset about her comment and says he doesn't remember her saying it before.

He was more offended that she called me a boy than anything about my hair. I've heard him brag to his friends about how I can change my hair in five minutes and he thinks it's cool. That was one of the ways my husband and I tried to cushion my cancer to him. We had to tell him I was sick, but we tried to make it a little better with "Mom can change her hair anytime she wants to, now."