'AITA for telling my boyfriend I’m getting rid of my pregnancy no matter what he says?'

Lambsenglish wrote:

You shouldn’t even be asking the question. It’s your body, not his. Pregnancy is a medical condition until you bring a child to term. A child would be his too, but a pregnancy is yours alone. Do not make the horrific error of changing your mind because you’ve been pressured into it. Other men are available.

Unencumbered_chipmunk wrote:

Is there a chance he tampered with your birth control? This is a very intense reaction.

Get the ab-rtion NOW- as in yesterday, my dear- and get far away from these people. NTA. Do you have a good support system?