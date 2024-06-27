'AITA for telling my brother I think his soon to be ex-wife was right to leave him?'

Eve is one of the most chill people I know, but I’ve watched her go from happy and put together to a nervous wreck over their marriage. We’re friends and talk a lot and she confided in me that she feels like the only adult in the house and it’s driving her slowly insane more than once. They tried marriage counseling but no lasting change.

Eve has been in therapy for herself for the last year, but my brother doesn’t see the point. The straw that broke the camel's back was her having surgery and my brother completely dropping the ball on helping her while she recovered as she couldn’t get around easily. Her mother ended up having to fly there to take care of her.