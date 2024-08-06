'AITA for telling my brother to get out and take his AH wife when he asked for our mom’s ashes?'

When my mother passed last year, one of her siblings, the one we both went NC with for her rabidly right wing views, the one who lives on the other side of the country and hadn't visited for 30 years, the one who when she called my mother for anything, my mother would see the caller ID and not even say hello, just "what do you want" THAT sibling asked for some ashes.

While my mother was still alive! Asked their other sibling, who told Mom. Who in turn, told me like "here's a story you'll get a kick out of..."

We both had a good laugh. She died three days later. NTA.