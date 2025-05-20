'AITA for telling my co-worker her kids are none of my business? She asked to switch time off.'

"AITA for telling my co-worker her kids are none of my business?"

School holidays are coming up and I have a co-worker panicking, as she left it too late to book vacation slots. My company had a rule where no more than 3 workers can leave at the same time for vacation. I already filled in my vacation slot months ago as I haven’t taken any in nearly a year. I’m single and unmarried and in my 30s.

Company HR told my co-worker that her only way to get her vacation is to get one of us who already had our vacation time approved to ‘trade with her’. And considering out of the three of us whose vacations were approved, I am the only female, guess who my co-worker approached for the trade?