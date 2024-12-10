'AITA for telling my cousin that it's not my fault she bought her degree?'

I looked at her and told her that I am severely dyslexic, dysgraphic, and dyscalculic and that I have a really hard time reading and writing. She laughed and told me that I was just stupid. I decided to ignore her comments and went to entertain my niece. When it was time for presents, my cousin gave my niece a book and told her to ask me to read it out loud.

Of course, my niece did. I panicked because I have a hard time reading, let alone reading out loud. Luckily, my mother noticed and told my niece that she would read it to her because she loves to read. After my niece moved in with my mother, I confronted my cousin and asked, "What's your problem?"