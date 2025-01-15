'AITA for telling my dad his grief doesn't get to dictate the baby name my wife and I choose?'

When I said no he threw a little tantrum, stomping his foot and pouting before he left the room and he never mentioned it again. But that strain could be felt. His wife died 3.5 years ago. I was engaged to my wife at the time and we were planning our wedding. 6 months after her death dad asked how I could move forward with the wedding planning.

I told him I still wanted to get married. He said he couldn't understand it and he thought the wedding would be delayed for years. I told him that wasn't happening. He never said anything about it again but I now know he held it all in. And now it has come to the surface again. My wife is pregnant with our first child, our daughter, and we have agreed to name her after my mom.