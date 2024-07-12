'AITA for telling my dad I'm shocked he remembers I'm his kid after he asked me to help his stepson?'

About a year ago Sadie's son was diagnosed with some kidney issue and it turned out a few months later that his liver was also affected. He's getting these different treatments and there were some issues with some of the treatments. I don't really know. I never cared enough to pay attention. But my dad followed me to my sister's one day last week and he told us he needs our help.

That he'd like for us to spend some time with the kids and maybe help out with money so they struggle less paying for everything. My sister told him to go to hell. I laughed and mockingly told him that I was surprised he remembered we were his kids at all when he has his precious little stepkids who mean so much to him.