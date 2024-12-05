'AITA for telling my dad's parents to take care of dad's affair baby because I won't?'

"AITA for telling my dad's parents to take care of dad's affair baby if he needs a babysitter because I won't?"

My parents are getting a divorce. Six months ago we found out dad has a kid (4) with someone else. Dad was cheating, probably a lot and with a ton of women if his reaction was anything to go by. My mom kicked him out (the house is hers) and said his kid wasn't allowed to live with us. Dad ended up moving into a place owned by his parents. They're wealthy.

I (16M) don't see him. My siblings (13F, 12M) saw him once but the judge said we didn't have to go and see him. We don't want to see him so we don't go. My dad's parents were never very present in our lives but now they're acting like we were once close and we're punishing the whole family for what dad did.