"AITA for telling my DIL she isn’t allowed around her nieces until she gets a respectable job?"

I'm going to keep this backstory real short since it is complicated and confusing. My DIL, Sara, is close to my daughters kids (2 and 4). My daughter, Maddie, lost custody and I have custody now.

My son isn’t around much due to his job and can be away for months at a time. There are respectable job and not respectable jobs. My DIL doesn’t have a respectable job, she works at a call center trying to scam people. According to her, she is looking for a new job but she has been saying that for a year.