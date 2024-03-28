'AITA for telling off my ex and saying: 'don't contact me?' She wants closure.' UPDATED 5X

Some relationships are simply doomed, and the healthiest thing you can do is accept it.

In a popular post on the AITAH subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling off his ex after she pestered him for "closure." He wrote:

"AITAH for telling my ex to f*** off and not contact me again after we broke up?"

Me [24m] and my ex [26] were both from the same friend group. To keep it simple, after awhile we dated for some months. During the relationship she would always want to do some really dangerous stuff (hike, bang jump, car races) and honestly I am not the person for that and would have days absolutely terrified for her life.