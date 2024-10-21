'AITA for telling my father that it was his fault he missed my son's first birthday party?' MAJOR UPDATE

I told my father I was fine with him being late, as long as he came to the party at some point. He said he'd show up as soon as the church event was done. A few hours before the party ended, my father texted me the event was still going, and he thought "it would be in poor taste" for him to leave early, so he probably wouldn't be able to come. I didn't hear from him again that day.

On Monday, my father called me to explain that the event went on for longer than he expected. He didn't apologize, but asked if I was angry at him, and I said yes. He said he had no way of knowing the event would last as long as it did, but that's not what I'm upset about.