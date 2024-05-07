'AITA for telling my father I won’t allow him to walk me down the aisle?' MAJOR UPDATE

After some time went by, OP shared this update on the situation:

Now, the TL;DR for my last post is, my father has been arguing with me for years, also trying to rope my younger brothers in, about how he’ll be walking me down the aisle if I get married. I’ve told him no many times, as he’s treated me like garbage for most of my life. My grandfather died just over 2 years ago now, and my father had the nerve to say now he’s dead, my father should be my only choice.

I told him to bugger off. Now for new info. Most people, who commented on my last post, were of the opinion that I should stop talking to him completely. I can’t say they were wrong. At the time I felt I had no choice, for a few reasons.