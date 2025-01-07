'AITA for telling my deadbeat father's wife and daughter to leave me the hell alone?'

In September I got a friend request from this woman on Facebook. We had no friends in common so I ignored it. Then I rejected it. She sent it again and so I accepted because I found it weird. A day later a request came from a girl and I rejected that but just like the other account she sent it again. I saw they were friends so I left it ignored.

Then a DM came from the account I had accepted the request from. Turns out this was my deadbeat father's wife and oldest daughter. They wanted to find me because they felt I should know my family and how I was now old enough to decide for myself. I told them I wasn't interested and to please leave me alone.