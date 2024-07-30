'AITA for telling my fiancé that he stole my best friend's proposal idea?' UPDATED

OP responded:

Just going to reply with a little more context - when I said "hold onto it for later", I meant that if I were to meet someone and they asked her for advice about how they could propose. At the time, I had not met my fiancé and we were teenagers.

Bulbasaurranch wrote:

YTA. He did something sweet and tried to give you a good experience you would like. He asked your friends to make sure it was a memorable experience, and you threw it in his face.

What a stupid f-ing thing to say to someone who just proposed to you.

“It was more her proposal than his”

You accused him of “stealing” the idea. That has a negative connotation. It’s a pretty crappy thing to accuse him of.

Don’t make the same mistake with your next boyfriend if they propose too.