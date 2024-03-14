Weddings bring up big feelings, and not all of them are positive.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his fiancee he loves her, but she shouldn't expect much from his mom. He wrote:

"AITA for telling my fiancee that I love her, but she can't expect my mom to prioritize her?"

My fiancee "Janie" and I are in the middle of planning our August 2024 wedding. We had a longish engagement of two years, so that we could save. My mom got engaged around Christmas time of this year and set her wedding date for May 2024. Her wedding is the last week in May. Ours is the first week in August, so they are just over two months apart.