'AITA for telling my friend that her wedding plans are currently 'unrealistic?' UPDATED 2X

Ever since my friend has been quiet and cold and I want to know if I maybe have said too much and should have just politely declined attending the wedding. I am still trying to see if I can make the cost work because I would love to go, but it is an awful lot of money for me (2.5k being generous). AITA for telling my friend I think she's being unrealistic about her wedding?

Not long after posting, OP shared two small edits.

Edit for clarification: I have described it as an elopement as that is what my friend has always said it is/would be. I hadn't actually considered it as a destination wedding and hence why I have stated that it may be unrealistic to have all these people go. Also not from the US.