'AITA for telling my friend to stop mentioning hot pictures my wife posts?'

I told him I’m not the one with the backbone problem if he can’t handle a bit of flesh and gets offended by it and he’s the weak one. I ended up leaving and a few mutual friends have said that while I was right he’s going though a hard time and is a bit vulnerable to this way of thinking. I personally think that's BS and we need to tell him he’s heading down a wrong path.

Me and my friend are both 41 I forgot to mention that.

TL;DR: friend is heading down a Tate wormhole and said my wife shouldn’t be posting pictures of herself p-le dancing. I told him to grow up and not be so easily offended.