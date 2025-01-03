"AITA for telling my friends what my ex-friend said to me and basically ruining his social life?"

I (19) am currently in university and happend to enroll together with an old (ex-)friend (M20) into the same uni.

We've been "friends" since the 1st grade and look and behave scarely alike. He had told me that he likes me before (when we were 17) and I've flat our refused him, but still stayed in contact.

Now onto the problems: we've attended a party together, like we usually do, bc we live on the same street and it's alot safer for me to go with a man than alone. It all went well until he decided to ask me if he could drink his beer from my t-ts, which I obviously said no to. He then asked me if he could touch them and I said no again and left the party.