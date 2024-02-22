'AITA for telling my GF her friend can't be 'like a brother' because they hooked up?' UPDATED

Ideally, when you get into a relationship, you'll feel an affinity for your partner's friends. But sadly, this isn't always the case.

In a popular post on Reddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his GF her friend isn't "like a brother" since they've hooked up. He wrote:

"Am I wrong for telling my gf her male friend can't be 'like a brother' to her because they hooked up?"