'AITA for telling my GF if she wants me to help her sisters, she needs to work?' UPDATED 2X

Her mother explained to me that the.same thing was happening with her sister, where her daughters go to sleep, and they don't even have a mattress or room for themselves, they were saving up to buy them, that's why they ate and lived during the day at my house, I didn't think it was fair and we argued.

Everything got worse when my ex gave me an ultimatum, either we did things the way we were doing them, or we broke up, I was expecting that low blow, so I started to sell some things to pay the month's rent and the fine for leaving early, and I will wait until this weekend to move in with my mother or stepbrother, all this under secrecy, the situation is on fire and I don't want to add gasoline to the problem.