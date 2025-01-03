'AITA for telling my girlfriend that her friend is too ugly for my friend to date?'

He has always dated very conventionally attractive women. Sue is great and I really like her, but she is just not very conventionally attractive. She is overweight and just doesn’t put much effort into her appearance in general. My gf has mentioned this potential match to me a few times, and I’ve always just kind of brushed it off with a “we’ll see” or “you never know” hoping it would just fizzle out.

But after we made plans to all hang out and after I found out she has been telling Sue about it, I felt like I had to say something to her. I didn’t want Sue to get her feelings hurt, and I didn’t want to put Mike in an awkward situation. I told my girlfriend I think she should not try to set them up together, and to just leave it alone, and if something happens between them, great, but not to push it.