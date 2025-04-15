'AITA for telling my girlfriend not to join me on vacation because of her financial situation?'

I mean you are NTA, but this really isn’t up to you. It’s her business to manage her finances and her relationship with her dad. I agree with you that what she is doing is dumb and selfish, but that’s her choice. Personally though, I do think this says something about her judgement and character. She knows her family situation. What does it say that she’s willing to put them out like this for a vacation?

Old_Sheepherder_630 wrote:

I personally wouldn't want to be in a relationship with someone who knows their dad doesn't have money for groceries and wants to ask him to finance a non-essential trip for them anyway.

That level of selfishness is a deal breaker for me. NTA.