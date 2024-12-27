'AITA for telling my husband it was his choice to open our marriage and I'm not closing it?' UPDATED 3X

Edit. I had to add people who are blaming me for staying fat. Despite both working, my evenings went to teaching kids and taking care of household. He thought its woman's job to do so. He was only fun dad. In the mornings I had to prepare breakfast for all. I had house help for cleaning and dishes, but I barely had time to workout.

Now I have hired cook and kids who can take care of themselves. It gives me free time to work on myself. If he wanted a model, he could've reduced his tummy and his daily sports and helped me as well, thank you

Edit: Men in the comment section victimizing my husband. Expected. Keep barking.