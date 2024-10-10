'AITA for telling my husband if I pass away and he gets remarried the kids get more money?'

WANTED TO ADD: I’m not trying to punish him for remarrying. I don’t want the new wife to take advantage of our finances and not give my kids what should belong to them. After my husband dies, she could possibly get everything that even belonged to me and she could give it to her own kids and totally ignore my kids.

And he does have his own retirement fund, probably has more than me. By the time we retire, my account will probably have more than him though.

coolerbeans1981 wrote:

NTA. Good for you to be looking after your priorities (your children). Can you look into a will that puts half your money into trusts for them and have someone other than your husband manage the trusts?