'AITA for telling my husband that he would be responsible for his daughter from now on?'

She asked what time I was getting up and I told her 9am which was in like 30 min. I wake up and she was GONE. Her and the dog were gone. My 6 month old was in his bouncer crying and my daughter (6yrs) got my dish soap and smeared it all over the bathroom and then locked herself in there when she heard me coming.

My son (4yr) said she took the dog for a walk. She has no cell phone. I got the situation at home taken care of and she still wasn't home. I realized it's been an hour and I go out and start looking for her. We live in a small town. I searched for 3hrs. My husband finally leaves work in a panic and we search and called the police. A search and rescue dog finally found her.