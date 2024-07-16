'AITA for telling my husband taking the kids for the day isn’t help it's part of his job?'

At the end of those five days, sit down together and discuss what his days were like - I guarantee he will understand that you are truly working and he won’t be so glib with his whole “helping with the kids” routine. He needs to get some perspective, compassion and empathy.

Alternative_Tone_697 wrote:

As a father, I say NTA. My children are all grown now, but when they were young I took care of them as much as my wife. We both did laundry, dishes, and kept things moving throughout the day.

While my wife did most of the cooking, I definitely took my turn.

Once I was shopping with my children without my wife. Another man who was shopping with his wife and kids looked at me and asked, “You got stuck babysitting today?”