'AITA for telling my husband's affair baby's family to get the kid or I'm calling CPS?' UPDATED

I told Roger that I want a divorce, and I contacted the mother's parents. I know the father through friends. I said they had until Friday to come get their grandchild or I was calling Child Protective Services. They just left with the baby. But they scolded me for being so cold towards a baby that had done me no harm.

I view that child differently. Roger is recovering and I will be moving out. The house is in his name but I have never contributed to it. I have the equivalent of twenty two years of rent and interest put away. And as per our prenup my savings are my own. I work and I don't need anything out of this marriage except myself.