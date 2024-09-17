'AITA for telling my husband's friend that he was selfish and hurting his wife?' UPDATED

Back to the situation: I asked her if they planned to have kids after the wedding, that is in 2 years. I thought that because it gives her time to recover. He doesn’t let her answer and say they agreed they would only get married after having kids.

I am surprised for two reasons: she always said she wanted kids after marriage and her health is not good. She doesn’t say anything, but looks sad. I argue that it doesn’t seem like a good plan, and that a pregnancy now could put her health at risk. He said her “fertility window is almost closing” and that is now or never.