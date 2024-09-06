'AITA for telling my mom if she doesn’t stop being a helicopter parent, I'll live with my dad?' UPDATED 2X

Hey kiddo. I’m a mom to teen boys. Embarrassing mom question incoming. How are your p00ps? Are you going daily? Are they hard? Constipation is a major cause of bedwetting. I know this because we finally figured it out when we got my (now) 14 year old son’s BMs under control. You say it’s been getting better lately and you play sports.

That activity is good and I bet you drink lots of water. Add in some fiber. There are some inexpensive gummy ones out there. Also, give your mom some grace. She knew something was up and was unsure how to address it. So she got nosy. We do that. And I get you’re embarrassed all to hell right now. But you need to ask her to take you to a urologist now.