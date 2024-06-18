'AITA for telling my mom I did not want her there when I got home from deployment?'

OP responded:

I haven’t given her info. She told me she was coming for my plane to land and she didn’t even know when that date was. The only info she got was from my wife, and was quite literally worded as “he will likely have leave within these few weeks, but those weeks could change.”

notkadan wrote:

NTA. Your mom is guilt-tripping you. You don't owe her anything. She had the choice to raise you, she wasn't forced to --- so for her to say.

"I’ve been here for u since before u were born, she’s been here for 4 years" Is crazy to me.