'AITA for telling my mom moving to my grandparents is putting myself first when no one else will?'

My parents basically had a fling that lasted less than a year and by the time I was born it was over. I think mom was back with Hank when I was first born. I also think dad has been married to Jane this whole time, but I don't really know. I was bounced between both houses more frequently than any of my friends with divorced parents would be.

Sometimes I spent a week or more with one parent but other times I'd be a couple of days in one house and sent to the other and sent back. I was also very alone because I didn't have a sibling to share it with. Like yeah I had half siblings but they all had full siblings. So my parents, while maybe they cared a little, maybe.