'AITA for telling my mom not to babysit anymore when my husband changed his mind?'

Shichimi80 wrote:

NTA. Where is your husband’s mom in all this?

OP responded:

She is in another state and not interested in helping.

PurplePufferPea wrote:

NTA! But I'm more concerned that your in a marriage with a man that has no problem treating you and your family as if they are all his employees.

"My husband is now demanding that my mom leave her job."

This is unacceptable, and my husband would find he's sleeping in the driveway if he ever tried to issue "demands" like that...