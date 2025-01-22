'AITA for telling my older brother he deserved to be dumped after he made fun of me for crying?'

So I looked him d-ad in the eye and said, "at least my 'just an animal loved me, your girl clearly didn't love you the way she cheated on you, at least my dog died loving me, your girl is still alive and didn't love you." He froze, completely silent. Then his face went red, and he stormed out of the room without saying a word.

Fast forward to later, my parents heard about what happened (thanks to him, ofc) and told me I was out of line. They said I went too far and that I should apologize because what I said was cruel. But here’s the thing,I don’t feel like I owe him an apology. He mocked me while I was grieving, dismissed my feelings, and only stopped when I hit him where it hurt.