'AITA for telling my roommate’s GF it's not her business when I’m coming home?' UPDATED

If we needed that info for something important, my gf would—and should—be the one to do it. It's pretty contextually clear that this girl thinks of herself as a third roommate, and that's simply inappropriate.

OP responded:

This was exactly my thoughts! Why is HE not the one asking me? otherwise it leads me to believe that its because she has intentions to use the apartment for something she knows I have established with my cousin as off-limits, such as s*x in the common spaces, or particularly HER friends coming over as her closest friend is not someone that I want to be in my apartment.

StonewallBrigade21 wrote: