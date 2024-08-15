"AITA for telling my siblings I don’t want to split the bill equally since they have kids and I don’t?"

I have two older sisters (both over 30 years old), while I’m still in my 20s. The thing is, they suggested to invite my mom to lunch for Mother’s Day and they were talking about splitting the expenses in 3 parts. Both of them have 2 kids each while I don’t.

Given past (bad) experiences where the kids were not contemplated in the bill but still would eat I told them I did not like the idea of splitting in 3 since their kids should be taken into account, mind you, the kids are not babies, one of them will soon turn 18. At the mention of that they did not like it and called me confrontational and my mom even found out and took their side, as per usual.