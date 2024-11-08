'AITA for telling my sister that I can't go to her childfree wedding without my son?'

"AITA for telling my sister that I can't go to her wedding without my son?"

I (24, f) have a five-year-old son named Sam. I had my son at a very young age, as did his father, John, with whom I have a healthy relationship to this day. John is American, I am not, so we got married when I got pregnant so we could all live here in the US. My family was not happy with my pregnancy and pretty much shut me out of their lives.

John's parents very happily accepted me, but they are very old, and all the responsibility of caring for Sam falls on us, which means no nights off, no frequent dates, and nothing that generally can't involve Sam. The responsibility falls especially on me since I take care of the household while John works long shifts.